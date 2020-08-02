MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of MediaTek to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get MediaTek alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MDTKF opened at $7.30 on Friday.

MediaTek Inc researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for MediaTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.