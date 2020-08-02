Match Group (MTCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Match Group stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $108.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,450 shares in the company, valued at $56,146,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 76,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $6,326,857.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,454,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 605,762 shares of company stock valued at $57,302,991. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

