MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MasTec by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

