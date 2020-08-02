Marc N. Casper Sells 20,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total value of $8,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $107,056,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TMO opened at $413.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $420.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

