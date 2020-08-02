Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.