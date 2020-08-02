Mallinckrodt (MNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mallinckrodt to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $2.23 on Friday. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $188.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

