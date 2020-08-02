Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 211,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Securities downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of MAIN opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.53. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.