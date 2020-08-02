MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$600,000.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total value of C$600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,488 shares in the company, valued at C$5,219,712.

Daniel Thomas Macinnis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MAG Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, July 8th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 42,300 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$824,850.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 7,700 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$150,150.00.

TSE MAG opened at C$22.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.33. MAG Silver Corp has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 103.87 and a current ratio of 104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.33.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cormark restated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$18.60 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.48.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.