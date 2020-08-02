MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.77.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.84.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $114,334.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $189,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,621 shares of company stock worth $579,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.