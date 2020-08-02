M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MDC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $1,310,810.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,782.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $4,940,239.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,849 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,173,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,819,000 after acquiring an additional 88,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,895,000 after buying an additional 796,773 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after buying an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

