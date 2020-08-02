Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYRA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lyra Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

LYRA opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($18.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Partners Speci purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $986,875.00. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $3,947,500.00.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

