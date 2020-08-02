LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s (LVMUY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. AlphaValue downgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company has a market cap of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.