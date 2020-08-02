Loop Capital Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $695.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $625.00 to $695.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $641.95.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $647.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $659.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $11,529,647 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.