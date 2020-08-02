LONZA GRP AG/ADR’s (LZAGY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LZAGY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

LONZA GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

