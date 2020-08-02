Loews (L) to Release Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

Get Loews alerts:

L opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 25,784 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $835,659.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,188,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,736,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.