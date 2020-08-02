Loews (L) to Release Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.
L opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.
About Loews
Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.