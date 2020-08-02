Littelfuse’s (LFUS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $177.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.03. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Littelfuse by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

