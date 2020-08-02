Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.51. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 3,087,344 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Lipocine from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 71.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

