Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $2,430,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln National by 729.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 32,117 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $125,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.28. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

