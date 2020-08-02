Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on YOU. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 701 ($8.63).

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 800 ($9.84) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.73 million and a PE ratio of 56.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 781.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 687.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($9.97).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

