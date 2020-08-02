Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BATS. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,800 ($59.07) to GBX 3,000 ($36.92) in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,533.57 ($43.48).
BATS opened at GBX 2,524.50 ($31.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.97 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($43.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,962.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,067.10.
About British American Tobacco Plc Ads
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
