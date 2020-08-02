Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BATS. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,800 ($59.07) to GBX 3,000 ($36.92) in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,533.57 ($43.48).

BATS opened at GBX 2,524.50 ($31.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.97 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($43.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,962.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,067.10.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($36.96), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($261,238.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

