Liberum Capital Increases Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Price Target to GBX 130

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 116 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.55 million and a P/E ratio of 19.18. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.42 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £14,938.35 ($18,383.40). Also, insider Paul Burger acquired 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,805.40 ($2,221.76).

