Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

