Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,132.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile
Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.