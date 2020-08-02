Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,132.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,194,335 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,996,000 after buying an additional 119,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,935 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,833,000 after purchasing an additional 451,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,587,224 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,251 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

