Leon J. Topalian Sells 9,389 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NUE opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

