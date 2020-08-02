Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 84,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Lennar worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $6,779,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Lennar by 8.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

