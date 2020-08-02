Leggett & Platt (LEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

