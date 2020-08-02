Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LRE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 914 ($11.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 794 ($9.77).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 774.50 ($9.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 814.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 714.35. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 7.99 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 852.50 ($10.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.