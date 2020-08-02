Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $206.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LabCorp exited the second quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. However, these figures dropped year-over-year raising concerns. There was a steady recovery in the Base Business during the quarter for both diagnostic and drug development. This upturn banks on the fact that people are gradually returning to their doctors for testing and clinical trials activity are getting resumed. Within Diagnostics, while, disposition of certain businesses and the implementation of PAMA dented growth, this was marginally offset by an increase in demand for COVID-19 tests. However, Covance Drug Development delivered lower sales on COVID-19 hurdles despite synergies from acquisitions. The margin debacle and the absence of 2020 guidance are other causes of concern. Overall, in the past three months, its shares have outpaced its industry.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

NYSE:LH opened at $192.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.49. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth $956,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,077 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

