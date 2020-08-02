Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Bank of America

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $192.92 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day moving average is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $163,682,000. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after acquiring an additional 493,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,575,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

