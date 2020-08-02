L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $303,624,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $48,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,414,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in L Brands by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 958,475 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

