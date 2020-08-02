L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Bank of America

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L Brands from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NYSE:LB opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in L Brands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

