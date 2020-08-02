Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Kroger by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $458,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 35,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

KR stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

