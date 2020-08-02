Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,819 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Kroger worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Kroger by 50.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $458,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,124. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of KR opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.