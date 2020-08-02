Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.20.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 440.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

