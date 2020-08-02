Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Koninklijke KPN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

