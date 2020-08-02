Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Koninklijke KPN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.