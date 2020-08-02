KLA (KLAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC opened at $199.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.92 and a 200 day moving average of $170.33. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $209.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.82.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,932 shares of company stock worth $6,766,193. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.