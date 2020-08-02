Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 45.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 978,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 305,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

