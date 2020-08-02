Kimball International (KBAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

Get Kimball International alerts:

KBAL opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $402.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBAL. Sidoti began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.