KeyCorp Weighs in on Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $194.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.03.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

