Kevin Douglas Sells 30,000 Shares of Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) insider Kevin Douglas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Kevin Douglas sold 8,374 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $27,550.46.

On Monday, July 20th, Kevin Douglas sold 131,952 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $432,802.56.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Kevin Douglas sold 7,981 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $27,534.45.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kevin Douglas sold 540 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $2,079.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Kevin Douglas sold 20,414 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $81,043.58.

On Thursday, June 25th, Kevin Douglas sold 11,732 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $59,129.28.

Shares of REFR stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Research Frontiers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $106.17 million, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 241.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Research Frontiers by 95.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Research Frontiers by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Research Frontiers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Research Frontiers by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

