Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price lowered by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 480 ($5.91) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 445 ($5.48) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Pearson to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 604.45 ($7.44).

LON PSON opened at GBX 531 ($6.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 562.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 531.85. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 951.20 ($11.71).

Pearson (LON:PSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). Equities analysts expect that Pearson will post 5590.0000081 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

