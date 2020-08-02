Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Hold

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $180.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.18.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $230.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.99. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.22.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 117.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,701,000 after purchasing an additional 372,436 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 104,441 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 47.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 406,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,577,000 after buying an additional 131,737 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after buying an additional 135,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 83,827 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

