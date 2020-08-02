Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €115.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($132.58) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.92 ($110.03).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €98.24 ($110.38) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.21. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a one year high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.