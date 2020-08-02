Kennametal (KMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMT opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.38. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Kennametal news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $218,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,280. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

