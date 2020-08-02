Kemper (KMPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMPR stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $89.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

