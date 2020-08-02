Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 2.40.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.