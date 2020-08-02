Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KALV has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Equities analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.