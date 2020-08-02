JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 1,700 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,832.24 ($22.55).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,529.80 ($18.83) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,624 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,636.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 16.27 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0001492 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

