JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,900

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,200 ($63.99) to GBX 5,900 ($72.61) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,400 ($54.15) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intertek Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,950 ($48.61) to GBX 4,900 ($60.30) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 5,250 ($64.61) to GBX 4,420 ($54.39) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,029.09 ($61.89).

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,378 ($66.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,431.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,260.20. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 53.90 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,178 ($76.03). The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

