JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €169.81 ($190.80).

Volkswagen stock opened at €125.00 ($140.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €137.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($210.94).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

